The soul of Culture Night at Dunamaise Arts Centre

As part of this year’s culture night activities across the county, the Dunamaise Arts Centre will be hosting ‘Anam’ by SiamsaTíre, The National Folk Theatre of Ireland.

Anam (meaning ‘soul’) brings together the skills of four world-class step dancers from the US, Canada and Ireland in an exhilarating fusion of styles.

Authentic and raw, this percussive dance piece explores the similarities and differences between the dancers, each with their own distinct hard shoe style.

Anam attests to the tradition of ‘passing on’; celebrating the dance’s essential spirit, yet injecting it with fresh energy to create something new.

Featuring dancers Matthew Olwell (Appalachian Flat Foot) JonathanKelliher (North Kerry ‘Munnix’) Nathan Pilatzke (Ottawa Valley, Canada) and John Fitzgerald (Modern Irish). This uplifting production is performed to live music and song composed by acclaimed Irish musician Fergal Ó Murchú, accompanied by Mikey Smith (pipes, tin whistle) and Joseph McNulty (bodhrán, guitar).

Co-commissioned by Dublin Dance Festival and The National Folk Theatre of Ireland, co-directed by Jonathan Kelliher and Sue-Ellen Chester MacCarthy, The Anam tour is funded by the Arts Council.

Anam will be staged at the Dunamaise at 8pm on Friday, September 22.

This event is free, as the Dunamaise Arts Centre joins hundreds of other arts and cultural organisations all over the country, to open their doors with free events this Culture Night.