Beat the drum for local culture in Portlaoise

Laois Culture Night is set to roll out across the county this Friday, September 22, and a highlight event will be a Samba Drum Performance presented by Music Generation Laois at the Plaza, County Hall, at 5pm.

Led by Peter Crann and Eddie O Neill, a visiting Samba band ‘Itchy Feet Drummers’ from Sligo will perform alongside Samba drummers from Laois, in a high-octane show including young samba drummers from local primary schools.

Also as part of Culture Night, Spink Comhaltas present traditional music in Spink Community Hall at 7:30pm.