57 hours to make a movie with OFFline Festival

Think you could make a film in 57 hours? Then prove it at the 2017 OFFline Film Festival which runs from Wednesday October 11 to Sunday October 15 across Birr, Co. Offaly.

Teams of filmmakers will register on Thursday October 12, then shoot and edit their short film in and around the town and surrounding area. They will also have access to equipment, locations and a database of local actors and extras.

Then, on the evening of Saturday 14, films will be submitted to a panel of judges and screened to the public on Sunday, October 15, at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre.

The winning short film is guaranteed a coveted slot at the Galway Film Fleadh 2018 (a feeder festival to potential Oscar glory!) Second prize is a €1,000 equipment rental voucher.

The challenge is not just great fun, it’s also a great chance to mix with other filmmakers and film industry professionals from Ireland and overseas. Register now at http://www.offlinefilmfestival.com and click on the 57 Hour Challenge tab.