Hilarious and heartbreaking cinema at the Dunamaise Arts Centre

The hilarious and heartbreaking Irish film ‘Sanctuary’ is this week’s cinema delight at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Larry and Sophie are in love. What could be more natural than to want to be alone together? They bribe Tom to book them a hotel room for an afternoon’s tryst, like countless couples before them. But Larry and Sophie aren’t any couple - they both have intellectual disabilities and Tom is their care worker. By attempting to be intimate, they aren’t just breaking the rules - they’re breaking the law.

Winner Best First Feature Award, Galway Film Fleadh 2016, Sanctuary screens at the Dunamaise on September 26/27.