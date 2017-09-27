One woman show of heart and humour

A one-woman show filled with heart, humour and wisdom comes to the Dunamaise Arts Centre this week, when Fishamble: The New Play Company presents ‘The Humours of Bandon’.

On the eve of the Irish Open championship, we meet Annie, a 16 year old Dubliner, through the various successes and disappointments of her Irish Dancing life. We share her mind numbing commitment and burning desire to win the Irish Open title. Will she win and, if so, in what way?

From the confines of every parochial hall in Ireland, Irish Dancing champions are churned out at a massive rate. Medals and cups build up in drawing rooms and Riverdance swells a national pride, but the public aren’t privy to the blood, sweat and tears that pave the way to the first place podium.

The play stages at the Dunamaise this Thursday, September 28, at 8pm.