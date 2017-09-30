James O'Connor to play hometown gig

Portlaoise singer-songwriter will perform a free gig this weekend in Kavanaghs of Portlaoise.

James accompanied by The Friendly Strangers will perform his usual mix of beautifully crafted original compositions.

James has studied at BIMM Dublin for a BA in commercial and modern music while also writing, recording, performing new material.

He released an album, ‘Behind the Scenes’ to critical and popular acclaim in 2014, as well as releasing a single CD, ‘Warmth of a Smile’ in aid of the Midlands Simon Community.

He recently released his latest EP, ‘Day by Day’, music from which featured in a special concert in the Dunamaise Arts Centre showcasing his talents from the past ten years.

James O’Connor and The Friendly Strangers take to the stage of Kavanaghs at 7pm this Sunday, October 1.

You can keep up to date with this on James’ website www.jamesoconnormusic.com.