Stradbally Spook-tacular steam train at Halloween

Stradbally hosts a Spook-tacular steam train at Halloween.

SVT (Stradbally, Vicarstown, Timahoe) Sports Hub have organised a thirty minute train ride within the dark foreboding woods, who knows what will be hidden within and what may come to life on Halloween.

With lots of other great activities to do while you wait, the Ghost Train ride will be fun for the whole family, if you are brave enough.

This will take place on Sunday, October 29 from 4pm to 8pm at Stradbally Woodland Raillway.

€10 per person (early bird and family discounts available, children under three are free.