Portlaoise Panto 2018 features a panto classic and rehearsals will start soon

Oh yes they will, Portlaoise Pantomime Group commence rehearsals for their 34th annual production, Beauty and the Beast – The Panto.

The group are holding a meet and greet introductory session on Tuesday, October 3 where members and potential new members will meet the production team prior to auditions and the commencement of rehearsals proper.

Check out some of the fun from panto 2017

The meeting at 8pm and ongoing rehearsals will be held in the new Holy Family Senior School at Agnaharna, Stradbally Rd., Portlaoise.

A small number of children from schools in Portlaoise Parish only (4th class only) will be selected by audition at a later date. Please note children NEED NOT ATTEND on Tuesday as schools will be notified.

The group look forward to seeing members, returning members who may have taken a break and of course new members are always welcome.

Beauty and the Beast – The Panto promises to be a hilariously funny show which will run at the Dunamaise Arts Centre from Saturday to Saturday, January 20-27, 2018.