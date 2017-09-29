Up the Hill for Jack and Jill Children's Foundation fundraiser in Laois

A charity fundraiser in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation is asking people throughout Ireland to climb a hill to raise money for this worthy cause.

A 5km walk will take place in Laois on Saturday, October 7 in Durrow for the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

The walk will start in the Square and will head for the Ballagh. Registration is €16 euro and the Bank of Ireland has pledged a further €4 euro for every registration up to 12,000.

Anyone who wants to take part can meet in the square at 10.30am with the walk starting at 11am.

Irish rugby player, Sophie Spence, (pictured above) is supporting the fundraiser.

The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation provides direct funding and vital home nursing support and respite to families of children with brain damage up to the age of 4 who suffer severe intellectual and physical developmental delay, enabling them to purchase home respite care.

Jack and Jill is hoping to raise over €100,000 through this annual fundraiser and to raise awareness of its unique home nursing care and respite service which operates 365 days a year with no means test or waiting list for the families of children, from birth to 4 years of age, with severe developmental delay as a result of brain damage.

There will be 13 events taking place nationwide on Saturday, October 7 including Ballagh, Durrow and people can register now for €16 on www.jackandjill.ie OR register to create their own “Up The Hill” event.

It costs €16 to register for this event which funds 1 hour of home nursing care for a sick child locally.

There are 13 nominated hills organised across the country in Cork, Donegal, Clare, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wicklow and Wexford.

Hugo Jellett, CEO of Jack & Jill, who lives in Stradbally, will be taking part in the fundraising event.

“Up the Hill for Jack and Jill is all about getting the local community out to show their support for the 300 families under our wing around the country. We’ve got quite a collection of hills to climb on Saturday October 7, including our own local hill in Ballagh, Durrow, and I want to encourage as many people as possible to step out and support Jack and Jill by registering for one of these fun events, or by creating their own Up the Hill,” he said.

The Foundation deals with children who, because of their condition, are tube fed, oxygen dependent, take seizures, are on heavy medication and require intensive home nursing care, but underneath all this disability these are children who do better at home, where their families want them to be for whatever time they have.

The Foundation also provides end of life care to all children, including children with cancer, who require it up to the age of 4 years.

Each year, Jack and Jill must raise €3.5 million to provide its unique service delivered 365 days a year with no means test and no waiting list.

With less than 20% from the Government the charity relies on the generosity of the public and fundraising initiatives like this to keep going.

It was set up in 1997 by Jonathan Irwin and his wife Mary Ann O’Brien in memory of their son Jack who they nursed at home for his short life and whose home nursing plan became the blueprint for the Jack & Jill service.

For more details contact Ann Lanigan at 087 - 7749281 or register on line www.jackandjill.