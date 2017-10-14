Unique chance to meet Ivor

Dunamaise Arts centre is delighted to next week welcome renowned Irish psychiatrist Ivor Browne for the screening of the film Meetings with Ivor, in which he is featured, followed by a Q&A with Ivor himself.

Alan Gilsenan’s acclaimed new film, produced by Tomás Hardiman, captures the essence of this extraordinary man.

His pioneering and often controversial work on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves is well-known. This is a quirky and challenging cinematic portrait of Browne, now in his late-eighties, still full of energy, good humour and compassion, and a deeply-informed, startlingly innovative thinker.

His unique attributes continue to find vital expression and offer real hope in an increasingly bewildering world.

The film contains contributions from a host of Ireland’s most celebrated, and infamous, artists, including Tommy Tiernan, Tom Murphy, Mary Coughlan and Professor Brendan Kelly.

The piper, Ronan Browne, son of Ivor, composed the haunting musical score.

More than 5000 people saw this film in its first weeks - a phenomenal record for a new Irish documentary. It had a premiere screening at Dublin’s IFI Cinema on January 14 last, attended by President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins. Demand was such that two extra screenings had to be added the following day.

Since then, it’s being screened around the country and has been garnering 4 and 5-star reviews and lots of positive reactions from audiences young and old.

The event takes place at the Dunamaise Arts Centre next Tuesday, October 10 at 11am.