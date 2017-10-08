Laois schoolkids can enter Junior Painter Awards

The Sightsavers Junior Painter Awards return to schools across Laois, offering arty kids a chance to show off their talents on a national stage.

Last year schools from Laois submitted hundreds of paintings with Kiran Fatima from St Paul’s NS, Irishtown placing in the top 15 finalists for her painting ‘Framing Flying Fairy & Flying School’.

With entries now open, Sightsavers calls on children across the county to get thinking once again and create a masterpiece.

Each year thousands of budding artists across Ireland create colourful artworks in the hope of being named the overall winner at next spring’s award ceremony.

Embracing creativity and education are the core objectives of the competition which is open to primary school students of all ages and this year’s theme, ‘Put Us In The Picture’, is expected to inspire thousands of thoughtful and imaginative entries.

Sightsavers advocates for people living with disability in developing countries to have the same opportunities as everyone else and invites Irish children to get their creative caps on and produce their very own masterpiece which envisions an all-inclusive world where nobody is left out.

Fifteen regional winners will be selected and will have the opportunity to see their work displayed at a special Awards Day in spring 2018 where three overall national winners will be announced.

The closing date for entry is Friday, December 16. For more information visit www.sightsavers.ie/juniorpainter.