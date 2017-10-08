Burning bright talent from The Ashes

Traditional Irish folk band Rake The Ashes make a welcome return to the Mountmellick Community Arts Centre this month.

This four-member ballad band formed in 2013 from a weekly Sunday session in Cassidys Bar on Camden Street in Dublin have a range of influences which give them a unique and powerful sound.

The show in Mountmellick will be another brilliant night of song and craic, and anybody who saw these lads last time can confirm it’s one not to be missed.

The band will be playing such tracks as Botany Bay, Spancil Hill, The Leaving of Liverpool, Long Black Veil, and The Town I Loved So Well.

Tickets priced €10 are available from the arts centre office on 057 8697600, or from O'Horan's Shop.

Rake The Ashes take to the stage at 8.30pm on Saturday, October 28.