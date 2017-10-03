7 random questions to get to know Dermot and Dave ahead of their Laois show

Following a sold out nationwide tour earlier this year, Today FM stars Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore have just announced a further nine shows and they are coming to Portlaoise this October 21.

The national radio duo debuted their ‘Ah Sure Lookit’ tour at the Cork Comedy Festival in September 2016 and the following month at the Vodafone Comedy Carnival in Galway.

Although their tour marks the first time the pair had taken to the stage for a comedy gig, they’re well used to each other, having worked together in radio for over 15 years. Dermot and Dave present their mid morning show weekdays on Today FM.

The lads had a chat and answered some quickfire questions with the Leinster Express ahead of their show at The Midlands Park Hotel so Laois people could get to know them a little better.

1. If you could choose a different co-host who would you pick?

Dave - Could I clone myself?

Dermot - I would choose Maria our producer or maybe James Corden and then I could live in LA and be really rich.

2. Who is the most famous person you ever met?

One of our last big interviews was Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg. They are a pretty famous duo and we just interviewed Niall Horan as well, he has 34 million followers on twitter so he's pretty famous.

3. What’s your best memory from working in radio?

Dermot - When Dave ate a burrito just before he was meant to read out the traffic news and then he let the biggest burp I have ever heard half way through it and I was laughing so much I fell off my chair onto the ground! Whenever we are in a bad mood we listen back to the audio of when it happened.

4. What’s the most embarrassing thing that has ever happened to you?

Dave - Probably the burrito? Or, a year and a half ago we were doing an event and I didn’t know what to wear. I took picture of different outfits and sent them to Dermot and asked which one is okay and he was like the second one and was like ‘great thanks’. The next day he took all the photos and put them all over the TodayFM website saying ‘look at Dave’s embarrassing fashion show’.

5. How did you meet?

It was like a radio play date. Some woman told the two of us to get into a room and get on with each other that was fifteen years ago. It was as embarrassing as it sounds.

6. What little thing annoys you the most about the other person?

Dave - Dermot can’t do two things at once like not joking he literally cannot multitask you have to wait for him to finish what he is doing in order for him to do something else.

Dermot - Dave manages to work his twins into every conversation we ever have with anybody. He is convinced he is the only person in the world to ever have children.

7. What is your favourite thing about Laois?

Dave - I brought my twins there one time.

Dermot - One of our best friends from Dublin who worked with us in an old radio station moved there and one of my favourite things is him constantly telling us how brilliant it is to live in Laois.

Dave - I like the big clock on the roundabout in Portlaoise and ham and cheese sandwiches in one of the hotels. My parents are from Limerick and I used to spend all my summers in Limerick and we used to drive down which took five hours so we would stop in a hotel in Laois I can’t remember the name of it, I would get ham sandwiches and a coke and it was the greatest day of my life.

Dermot - We used to stop at a place in Laois and it was the first time I ever had a microwaved hamburger.