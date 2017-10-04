Laois invited to share the love of singing

Laois singing groups and choirs are invited to take part in a national campaign to promote the art of singing.

Launched by the Association of Irish Choirs (AOIC), ‘Sing Ireland’ will run throughout October and will feature contributions from well-known singers and choirs around Ireland across social media.

All those who sing, be it professionally, in a choir, a band or in the shower are encouraged to share their love of singing on social media using the hashtag #SingIreland.

There are numerous groups in Laois whose love of music would be well shared with others, including such well known groups as the Portlaoise Gospel Choir, The 65 Kitchen Choir, and the Portlaoise Singers, not to mention all the church choirs and choral organisations around the county.

Dermot O’Callaghan, CEO of the AOIC said: ‘We know that singing is a big part of many Irish people’s lives and is life enhancing. There are enormous numbers of Irish people involved in singing throughout the Island and during October we will celebrate that.”

Check out the website www.aoic.ie or contact the AOIC by email at aoic@ul.ie or call 061234823.