Laois Mental Health Week 2017: Oisín McConville and Seamus Callanan among guest speakers

Sport is one of the many approaches that Laois Connects Mental Health Week is taking to spread awareness and understanding of positive mental health across the county.

The Laois Connects Mental Health Week will take place from October 7 to 14 and the Leinster Express is a proud to support the week of events.

Two All-Ireland medalists will be speaking at different events throughout the week, sharing their stories and experiences.

Tipperary hurling star, Séamus Callanan will be a special guest at a talk discussing the effects of asthma in sport and the everyday challenges faced by asthma sufferers.

Laois Sports Partnership will host the talk with a panel engaging in a number of different challenges and tests on the respiratory system with special guests Averil Power and Dr. Mohammed Tariq.

This talk will take place at 7:00pm on Wednesday, October 11 in Rathdowney Community Hall.

Oisín McConville is an Irish former Gaelic footballer who played for Armagh in the 1990s and 2000s.

He will give a talk on his experience with gambling and mental health during Laois Connects Mental Health Week.

The talk entitled ‘Gambling through Life, My Story’ will take place at Barrowhouse GAA Club at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 12.

As well as talks, exercise through organised community walks and runs will be held throughout the week.

‘Keeping active’, ‘Looking out for others’ and ‘Doing things with others’ are some of the acts of self-care being promoted through the HSE #littlethings national mental health and wellbeing campaign which is part of Laois Connects Mental Health Week.

A 5K Parkrun/Walk will take place at the Grand Canal Bank in Vicarstown at 9:30am on Saturday, October 7 followed by a Junior Parkrun of 2K on Sunday at 11:00am at the same location.

If you wish to be timed for the 5K run, register for a barcode by visiting www.parkrun.ie/register.

Zest Health Club at The Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise will hold a free GRIT Cardio class at 8:00pm on Tuesday, October 10. To register call 057 86 31219.

Please note that some of the events for Laois Connects Mental Health Week require pre-registration.

For more information on the Laois Connects Programme of events contact the Community Development Section of Laois County Council 057 86 64107.

The overall aim of the week is to encourage Laois communities to talk about mental health, to reduce the stigma associated with mental health difficulties and to encourage seeking help at times of crisis. It is also important that we learn how to support others.

