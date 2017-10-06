Laois Mental Health Week: Singer Frances Black to give alcohol and mental health talk

Laois Connects Mental Health Week has an impressive line up of events running around the county from October 7 to 14.

The Kathleen Gorman Memorial Lecture 2017 which will be a talk on “Alcohol and Mental Health”, with guest speaker Senator Frances Black will be hosted by the Stradbally/Vicarstown/Timahoe Community Sports Hub on Monday, October 9 at 7.30pm at Timahoe community centre.

This talk is not to be missed and Frances has taken to Twitter to share her excitement for taking part in the event.

I'm looking forward to speaking at the Kathleen Gorman Memorial Talk this Mon 9th of October @ 7.30pm,Timahoe Community Centre,Co Laois pic.twitter.com/NDgvTSp0Yb October 5, 2017

Laois Connects Mental Health Week is now in its seventh year.

Sports stars Oisin McConville and Seamus Callanan will also speak at various events throughout the week.

Have a listen to Frances Black here: