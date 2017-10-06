Community effort needed in Emo Court this weekend

The beautiful surroundings of Emo Court in Co. Laois are in for some preening this weekend as the Irish Wildlife Trust Laois/Offaly and Emo Tidy Towns are organising a community effort to cut the surrounding wildflower meadow.

On Sunday, October 8, anyone who can bring a rake or strimmer along is invited to join in the effort and anyone else who would like to go along to help in any way is sure to have a great day enjoying the outdoors in Laois.

Anyone who is taking part can meet at Emo GAA grounds at 11am.

The meadow in question is at the back of the club grounds on the edge of the woods.

For more info call/text Brian on 0877829477.

