Extreme Endurance Athlete Gavin Hennigan in Portlaoise school today

Laois Connects Mental Health Week is running from October 7 to 14 with a huge number of events taking place around the county.

Gavin Hennigan is an Extreme Endurance Athlete from Galway and he will give a talk to students at Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise on Monday, October 9 at 2.30pm.

He has pushed the extremes of what is possible for the human body and mind in his work and extreme endurance events.

Gavin suffered badly at the hands of alcohol and drug addiction in his youth and went to rehab at 21. He has managed to turn his life around.

His story is one of personal adversity, adventure and mental fortitude.

This talk is supported by Laois Sports Partnership and Mental Health Ireland.