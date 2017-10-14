Hullabaloo for the Faithful

Hullabaloo! Offaly’s Children’s Arts Festival returns this November with four mega days full of commotion, thrills, and lots and lots of adventure.

Now in its 11th year, Hullabaloo! is the Faithful County’s only dedicated arts festival for children under 12 and runs from Wednesday 1 – Saturday November 4 in Birr, Clara, Edenderry and selected Offaly Libraries (Tullamore, Birr, Clara and Edenderry).

The Fanzini Brothers are back with a brand new show ‘The Craic Heads’ with comedy, circus and absurdity; Vinny the handsome Vulture is in town with funny stories, hilarious pranks and amazing puppetry by Michael Phelan; Jabba Jabba Jembe invite you to bang, bash and beat drums to create wild rhythms in the family Drum Circle; ‘Ring Up An Artist’ and find out what artists really do by the Phone Box Project People; or create your own dance, immersed in swirling animations of the flowers and insects of the bog with artist, Caroline Conway.

Don’t miss out on workshops on filmmaking, live sculpting, hip hop dance, printmaking, animation, origami, drama and musical theatre, finger puppets, and so much more.

Selected libraries across the county are brimming with fun ideas and activities including a Harry Potter themed night, storytime and doodle with Mullingar’s children’s author, Dolores Keaveny, art and design workshops, movies, storytime, and a scavenger hunt.

Visit www.hullabaloofestival.ie for further information and to book events. Booking is essential and the box office is open now.