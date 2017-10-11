History and social conscience with cua at the Dunamaise

Cua present Songs of the Hollow at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

Cua, comprising John Davidson, Shane Booth and Ros O'Meara, perform their third studio album, Songs of the Hollow, a celebration of their musical journey over the last three years. The cua live experience has been compared to the intricacies of Planxty melodies combined with the harmony skills of groups such as Crosby, Stills and Nash, and The Everly Brothers. Lyrically, cua write with a historical interest and social conscience.

The trio have steadily built a strong reputation and following for their engaging, passionate and highly original performances, sharing the stage with greats such as Andy Irvine, The Fureys and Hazel O’Connor.

A night of haunting, heartfelt, honest and harmonious musical tales awaits, this Saturday, October 14, at 8pm.