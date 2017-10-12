Comhaltas Concert tour comes to Laois

Togha Ceoil agus Rogha Rince’s Amhánaíochta na hÉireann, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

The Comhaltas Concert Tour of Ireland features the country’s leading traditional musicians, singers and dancers.

Presented in association with Camross Comhaltas, this project is funded by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and sponsored by Bus Eireann.

The show takes place at The Dunamaise Arts Centre at 8pm this Friday, October 13.

Tickets priced €20/€15 are available now from the box office, call 05786 63355 for bookings.