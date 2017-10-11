Here's why Portlaoise will be full of zombies this Halloween..

Main Street in Portlaoise will resemble a scene from The Walking Dead this Halloween Bank Holiday weekend.

A local woman, Tracey Duncan, has organised a Zombie Walk on Sunday, October 29 where everyone who turns up is expected to be dressed as zombies and do their best zombie impression walking down Main Street in a group.

These terrifying scenes have been organised to raise funds for Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH).

Event organiser, Tracey, is encouraging everyone to get involved.

"I am running a public fundraiser event in aid of PATH (Portlaoise Action to Homelessness). This event will take place on main street Portlaoise, starting at Top Square and finishing up at Fitzmaurice Place.

"The aim of the walk to raise money and awareness of the recent Homelessness crisis and to help our local group PATH in the great work that they do do help these people in need.

"Everyone taking part in the walk must dress and act like Zombies, while having a bit of fun for the Halloween Season you will also be contributing something very worthwhile for a great cause so its a win win situation.

"All adult participants will be asked to donate at least 5 Euro, (anything extra is a bonus) kids can walk for free and will receive little treats at the end.

"It would be an amazing achievement to get the whole town on board and show we can pull together as a community and make a difference to peoples lives while having a bit of fun at the same time," she said,

