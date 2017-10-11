Laois is the scariest place to be this Halloween, with a spookily long list of events all around the county...

The witching hour is fast approaching and Laois is full of scary fun events in the run-up to Halloween this year.

It all starts early in Ballylinan, when this Saturday night October 14, East Laois Macra will hosting a Pre Halloween Fancy Dress BBQ at 9pm in Fleming's Bar.

Music, food and a raffle are all lined up, with entry at just €5. There is a €50 prize for the best costume. There is another €50 for a door prize. Proceeds of this night go to Cuan Mhuire addiction treatment centre and old and new club members are all welcome along.

Portlaoise kiddies can go to a Halloween Fancy Dress Disco in Treo Nua Family Resource Centre on Tuesday October 24 from 6 to 7.30pm, for junior infants up to 6th class. Entry is €5 and there are games, activities and prizes for best Fancy Dress. Tickets must be bought before the event from the centre, call 057 8686153.

On Saturday October 28, you can take the kids pumpkin picking in Mollies Farm in Clonaghadoo. Pick your own organically grown pumpkin straight from the field, play games and enjoy some treats. Free entry. Take the N80 from Mountmellick to Tullamore and turn right for Clonaghadoo. The farm is across the road from the national school, see directions here.

Adults can join in the scary costume fun in Mountmellick on Saturday night October 28, in aid of two great Laois causes. The Spooktacular Fancy Dress Night is being organised by The Rock GAA in Turley's Pub, in aid of the Cuisle Centre and the Ben & Jake Connolly Trust. Starts at 9pm, entry just €5 with a door prize and spot prizes. Get there early and have your face painted in return for a donation!

On Sunday October 29, Main Street Portlaoise will be taken over by Zombies! This exciting event is in aid of PATH Portlaoise Action to Homelessness. It starts at 3pm at Top Square and finishes at Fitzmaurice Place at 4pm.

The aim of the walk to raise money and awareness of the homelessness crisis and to help our local group PATH in the great work that they do do help these people in need.

Everyone taking part in the walk must dress and act like Zombies. All adults will be asked to donate at least €5 Euro, kids can walk for free and will receive little treats at the end.

"It would be an amazing achievement to get the whole town onboard and show we can pull together as a community and make a difference to peoples lives while having a bit of fun at the same time," said organiser Tracey Duncan. See more here.

Also on October 29 is a Halloween Kids Farmers Market at Emo Court gates. Kids will have stalls selling their own baking, painting, crafts and toys, with fancy dress and Halloween games to play.

Again that same Sunday, you could take the kids on a Spook-tacular Steam Train experience, in Stradbally Woodland Railway. Organised by the SVT Community Sports Hub, it is open from 4pm to darkness at 8pm, promising "a thirty minute train ride within the dark foreboding woods, who knows what will be hidden within and what may come to life on Halloween.

Activities while you wait, €10 per person (children Under 3 free) Not wheelchair or buggy accessible. Tickets here.

For children who are scared of Halloween, a unique Children's Yoga & Mindfulness day will take place in Portarlington Community Centre on Tuesday October 31.

"Breath in your courage and breath out your fear. A day of fun, yoga and mindfulness games, songs and arts," the organisers say.

From 10am to 2pm for ages 6 to 12 years. To book contact Natalia on 087-7488638 or Andrea on 087-9116334, cost €25, includes healthy treats.

The fun doesn't stop for teens because on All souls Day November 1, the Castle Arms Hotel in Durrow is holding a Fusion Laois Halloween Party. Strictly for 2nd years and upward, tickets €15 available from school reps in Scoil Chroist Ri, Heywood and Mountmellick CS, through tickets.ie and in Laois SuperValu and Centra shops. Fancy dress is optional.

Happy Halloween!