An evening of story and song at Donaghmore Workhouse in Laois

The Slieve Bloom Storytelling Group will hold an evening of story and song in Donaghmore Workhouse on Saturday, October 21.

Featuring Limerick storyteller and musician Jim O’Brien and storyteller Frank Bergin this night is sure to be entertaining.

Novelist, musician and Rathdowney native John Maher will give an interesting account of he and his family having lived in part of the workhouse for a time.

The evening will also feature Margaret Creagh plus other singers, guests and storytellers.

The organisers will be harking back to auld times by not using amplification. The MC on the night will be Michael Creagh. It will take place from 8pm to 10pm. Admission on the door on the night will be €10.

Call 087-9407573 to book tickets in advance.