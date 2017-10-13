Safetalk Suicide Prevention Workshop in Laois

The Stradbally Vicarstown Timahoe Community Sports HUB will be holding a Safetalk Suicide Prevention Workshop on Friday, October 13 in Stradbally Library from 7pm until 10pm.

This programme aims to raise the awareness that suicide is preventable. Improve education about suicide and decrease stigma associated with suicide. Topics include risk factors for suicide, warning signs, how to respond to a suicidal person and where to go for help.

This event is being held as part of Laois Connects Mental Health Week 2017.