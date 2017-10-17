Beguiling cinema at Dunamaise Arts Centre

An atmospheric thriller from acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola, adapted from the 1966 Thomas P Cullinan novel, ‘The Beguiled’ is this week’s big screen offering from the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The story unfolds during the American Civil War, at a Southern girls' boarding school. Its sheltered young women take in an injured enemy soldier.

As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events.

The film screens at 8pm this Wednesday, October 18.