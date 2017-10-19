Mountmellick Camera Club to launch 2018 calendar with help of Laois Rose Maeve Dunne

The award winning Mountmellick Camera Club are poised to launch their 2018 calendar, and this year they have the Laois Rose to do the honours.

Maeve Dunne who is from Mountmellick, will officially open the club's 27th annual exhibition in Mountmellick Community School on Friday October 27, marking the start of the October Bank Holiday weekend.

The club will also make a donation to Grow, the mental health charity that is Maeve's chosen charity for her year as Laois Rose.

The club will also launch their 2018 calendar on the night, always a popular seller for locals as well as diaspora across the world.

The club has launched many fine photographers over the years, and this year they are delighted with the honour recently bestowed to member Dominic Reddin, a skilled nature photographer.

Dominic Reddin has been elected president of the governing body for amateur photography in Ireland, the Irish Photographic Federation.

Dominic is the 14th President of the IPF since its foundation in 1976.

"This is a great honour for Dominic and his family and we wish him well in his tenure," club member Paul Lalor said.

The exhibition of eye catching photographs will be open to the public from 7.30pm that Friday until 10pm. It will also be open on Sunday October 29 from 2pm till 6pm. Admission is free and all are welcome.

