Laois is packed with Halloween fun events this week

The witching hour is close at hand, and Laois is full of scary but fun events for Halloween this year.

In Portlaoise today Tuesday, kiddies can go to a Halloween Fancy Dress Disco in Treo Nua Family Resource Centre from 6 to 7.30pm, for junior infants up to 6th class. Entry is €5 and there are games, activities and prizes for best Fancy Dress. Buy tickets beforehand at the centre, call 057 8686153.

A children's Fancy Dress disco takes place in the Macra hall Portlaoise on Monday October 30 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Adults free, children €5, with prizes, games, and free tea and cake for parents.

Organised by Lawless Dance Academy Portlaoise, it is in aid of their dancers' upcoming trips to Germany and the Netherlands.

Another kids disco is in Portlaoise Parish Centre on Friday October 27 at 8.30pm. Admission €10 with prizes and raffle, in aid of Down Syndrome Centre Midlands.

From Saturday October 28 until Tuesday October 31, you can take the kids pumpkin picking in Mollies Farm in Clonaghadoo. Choose your own organically grown pumpkin, play games and enjoy some treats. Free entry with pumpkins charged by size. The farm is across from the national school.

Adults can join in the costume fun in Mountmellick on Saturday night October 28, in aid of two great Laois causes.

A Spooktacular Fancy Dress Night is organised by The Rock GAA in Turley's Pub, in aid of the Cuisle Centre and the Ben & Jake Connolly Trust.

Starts at 9pm, entry just €5 with a door prize and spot prizes. Get there early and have your face painted in return for a donation.

On Sunday October 29, Main Street Portlaoise will be taken over by Zombies. Everyone taking part in the walk must dress and act like Zombies. Adults will be asked to donate at least €5, kids walk for free and get treats after.

This exciting event is in aid of PATH Portlaoise Action to Homelessness. It starts at 3pm at Top Square and finishes at Fitzmaurice Place at 4pm.

Also on Sunday is a Halloween Kids Farmers Market at Emo Court. Kids will have stalls selling bakes, art, crafts and toys, with fancy dress and Halloween fun.

Again that same Sunday, is a Spook-tacular Steam Train experience, in Stradbally Woodland Railway. Organised by the SVT Community Sports Hub, it is open from 4pm to darkness at 8pm, promising "a thirty minute train ride within the dark foreboding woods. Activities while you wait, €10 per person (Under 3's free) Not for wheelchairs or buggies.

For children who are scared of Halloween, a unique Children's Yoga & Mindfulness day is in Portarlington Community Centre on Tuesday October 31.

"Breath in your courage and breath out your fear. A day of fun, yoga and mindfulness games, songs and arts," the organisers say.

From 10am to 2pm for ages 6 to 12 years. To book contact Natalia on 087-7488638, cost €25, includes healthy treats.

The fun doesn't stop for teens because on All souls Day November 1, the Castle Arms Hotel in Durrow holds a Fusion Laois Halloween Party. For 2nd years and up, tickets €15 on sale from reps in Scoil Chroist Ri, Heywood and Mountmellick CS, through tickets.ie and in SuperValu and Centras. Fancy dress optional.