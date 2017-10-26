Don't miss Joe Rooney and The Afters 'Father Ted Experience' in Laois this weekend

The Harps GAA Club are hosting a comedy night that is not to be missed this Halloween Bank Holiday Weekend.

Joe Rooney and The Afters “Father Ted Experience” is the ultimate Fr Ted Party night featuring Joe Rooney & The Afters playing music inspired and featured From the hit TV show.

Expect songs like My Lovely Horse, Songs of Love Fr Ted Theme, Ghost Town, My Lovely Mayo Mammy as well as some unholy party hits.

There will also be a full comedy set from Joe Rooney (Fr Damo, Killnaskully) & Patrick McDonrell (Eoin McLove, Naked Camera) Fr Ted fancy Dress, Spot Prizes and the ultimate lovely girls competition!

This will all take place in Lennon’s Venue, Durrow on Bank Holiday Sunday night, October 29 from 9pm followed by DJ.

Tickets, €10 available from the bar, any Harps GAA Club adult player, any Harps GAA Club committee member or Eventbrite online. Please support and come along on the night – it promises to be great craic!

