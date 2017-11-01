Laois snappers invited to enter photo comp for women in STEM

Laois people are invited to enter an international science photography competition which comes to Ireland for the first time, celebrating women in STEM.

Organised by Wikimedia Community Ireland and taking place throughout the month of November, Wiki Science aims to raise awareness of science, scientists and their research in Ireland by creating a store of quality images taken by members of the public that are free to use in education and outreach.

Photographers of all skill levels are encouraged to explore the six categories and then upload their photos to Wikimedia Commons. The six categories are people in science, microscopy images, non-photographic media, image sets, a general category, and a special prize for an image depicting Women in STEM.

The entries will be judged by a panel of Irish judges, with the six winners being announced in early January 2018. These images will then be submitted to the international competition.

Rebecca O’Neill, Wikimedia Community Ireland commented: “We are very excited to be taking part in Wiki Science for the first time. In particular, we are passionate about the power of representation of Women in STEM to encourage girls and young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.”

“Ireland has a proud tradition of internationally significant scientific research, and highlighting the work that is happening now through Wiki Science is a way of show casing that to the world. Our definition of science is very broad, from archaeology to zoology, we want to see images from as many areas as possible.”

“Anyone can take part, at any age or any skill level - all you need is enthusiasm about STEM in Ireland. You can upload as many photos or images as you like,” she said.

For full details of the competition see www.wikimedia.ie and for updates see @wikimediaIE and Wikimedia Community Ireland’s Facebook page. Wiki Science will be officially launched at the Science Gallery in Dublin next Thursday, November 9. The Science Gallery are partnering with Wikimedia Community Science for this competition. Much appreciation is given to the Designist for sponsoring the prizes.