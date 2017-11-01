Bowie, Prince and Lemmy remembered in Portlaoise

Dunamaise Arts Centre is proud to present a fundraising event featuring a host of local musicians this Friday in honour of some of the world’s most loved artists.

2016 was a hard year for music fans with a string of high profile deaths. This show is a tribute to those artists who passed away. Starting with the music of David Bowie we take you on a musical journey celebrating the lives and music of Leonard Cohen, George Michael, Prince, Lemmy, Glen Frey, Rick Parfitt, Bobby Vee and Sir George Martin amongst others.

A host of local talent will perform under the watchful eye of legendary Laois guitarist Eamonn Dunne. Featuring Dick Finnegan, Frank McNally, John Scanlon, Niamh Griffin, Terry Byrne and the inimitable Vocalese, to name but a few. This show is a must-see for music fans of all ages.

Tickets for the show at 8pm this Friday, November 8, are priced €15 and available from www.dunamaise.ie or from the box office, telephone 05786 63355.