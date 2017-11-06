Lego building competition coming to Laois

Do you have what it takes to be the Lego champion of Laois?

Any Lego lovers will have an opportunity to show off their skills at the upcoming Abbeyleix Library Lego Event.

There will be a Lego building competition with special guest judges from Master Builders, Lego displays, minifigure design, Lego play and Lego books.

This competition is not to be missed! Taking place in Abbeyleix Library on Saturday, December 9 from 2pm with winners announced from 4pm.

Pippa O'Connor is bringing her Fashion Factory to Laois!

Gary Dunne part of impressive line up for Laois Leaves festival.

Bowie, Prince and Lemmy remembered in Portlaoise.