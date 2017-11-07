Santa visit for children with ASD on the way to Laois

The shopping centres are getting very busy and the annual visit from the man himself isn't far away.

Santa is thinking of everyone this year, especially the children who live with Autistic Spectrum Disorders.

A "Silent Santa" is coming to Portlaoise Macra Hall this year. Silent Santa was launched this week and this is what the organisers had to say.

"Christmas is the most exciting time of year for most children......and some adults too!! But any Mammy or Daddy with a child/children on the ASD spectrum knows just how difficult Christmas can be with the noise, loud music, large crowds and lights.

"Santa and Mrs Claus are coming without the bells and whistles in a calm and quiet atmosphere. Your child/children will have their Christmas Santa experience on their terms. We want the whole family, including siblings, to join in the fun.

"Visits are free and strictly by appointment only, to give all families their special time with Santa. Parents must bring a present, wrapped or not, for your child/children as only you know what your child/children would like so as not to overwhelm them," they said.

To book an appointment with Silent Santa phone 0874366675/0876139377 to arrange an appointment.

Leave a message with your phone number if Santa's phone is busy.

Santa will be stopping by on the following dates: Sat Nov 25th Sun Nov 26th Sat Dec 9th Sun Dec 10th Sat Dec 16th Sun Dec 17th.

Appointments start at 10.00hrs lasting up to 30 mins with last appointment at 16.00hrs.

Lego building competition coming to Laois.

Pictures: Sneak peak at what will be on offer at the Durrow Christmas Crafts Fair.

Christmas Feast cookery demonstration with Rory O'Connell in Laois.