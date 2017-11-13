From Africa to a Laois bog - Illustrated talk in Abbeyleix

'Botswana to the Bog' is a photographic journey from Africa to the bogs of Ireland.

Tina Claffey's photographic work has culminated in the recently published book Tapestry of Light.

The book has a strong Laois connection with many of the pictures taken at Abbeyleix Bog.

An illustrated talk will be held to showcase the book with the photgrapher and creator Tina Claffey.

The talk will take place on Thursday, December 7 at 8pm in Mueller & O'Connell, Abbeyleix.

Join Tina as she brings you on a journey from her days in Africa to her time in the boglands of Ireland.

The event is supported by Abbeyleix Bog Project and the Irish Wildlife Trust.

