The definitive Dickens from Kermit and Co.

Were he alive today, even Charles Dickens himself would have to agree that The Muppets’ seasonal classic has a strong case for being the best ever big screen adaptation of his Christmas Carol, remarkably faithful to the source but still irrepressibly a Muppetational slice of loony cinema.

Michael Caines sinks his teeth into the Ebenezer Scrooge role, delivering a heartfelt performance that anchors the zany whirlwind of furry fun served up by Kermit and Co., as the three ghosts of Christmas visit his bedchamber to help him mend his selfish ways.

Caine plays it perfectly straight, while his every cloth-skinned co-star plays it the far side of zany, in this most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational holiday movie, that captures in equal measure all the joy and sadness of the season.

The Muppet Christmas Carol screens at the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 2pm on Saturday, December 23. This is one for all the family and tickets for both adults and kids are priced €3.