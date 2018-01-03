The first Magic Days of the new year with Jack L at the Dunamaise

Tommy Swarbrigg Promotions present ‘Jack L - Magic Days’, at the Dunamaise Arts Centre this weekend.

After spending much of 2017 touring throughout Europe with such luminaries as Jools Holland, Imelda May, Neil Sedaka and Aerosmith, the great Jack L (Jack Lukeman) returns to Dunamaise. With something for every taste in his music, this promises to be a very magical night that will no doubt live long in the memory.

Jack L takes to the stage at 8pm this Friday, January 5. Tickets are available, priced €25/€23.

“An irresistible force of nature,” said The Irish Times.