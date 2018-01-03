Laois school teachers needed for Primary Colours art

Laois primary school teachers who enjoy getting artistic in their free time are invited to take part in a new exhibition set to run at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The Primary Colours Exhibition is an opportunity to show your work in a renowned space. For any Laois primary teachers who enjoy making art outside school hours, or relax by painting and drawing, this could be the exhibition just for you.

So don’t hide away your masterpiece, display it at the Primary Colours Exhibition at the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

For more information go to www.dunamaise.ie, or contact Mary Gibson at magibson@yahoo.com.