Learning the art of business

The art and business departments of Portlaoise College visited the National Craft Fair in the RDS recently, picking up inspiring ideas with over 500 designers and craftspeople showing their wares, and sampling artisan food at the Christmas food emporium.

“With Ms Duggan, our aim was to expose our students to an innovative and creative environment that showcased contemporary ceramics, woodwork, glass, textiles, millenary, jewelry, toys, fine art, photography, etc, and most importantly, the entrepreneur responsible for this work,” said teacher Karen O'Grady.