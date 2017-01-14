Junior Cert reform team meet for a think-in at Portlaoise College

The national team responsible for the implementation of the new Junior Cycle Reform gathered at Portlaoise College recently.

School principal Noel Delaney was delighted to host the National Support Service Team for Teacher Continuing Professional Development, which is formulating the revised exam system.

“We are very happy with the way the new Junior Cycle English is being received by our 3rd year students, parents and teachers along with Science and Business with our current first year students,” he said.

The team is headed up by Dr Padraig Kirk, and aims to support schools nationally by providing appropriate professional development.

The National In-service Team is working on the next phase of In-Service days, to be”rolled out in January.

Pic: some of the Junior Cycle Reform team with Portlaoise College principal Noel Daly.