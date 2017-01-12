Galway dog wins Laois Coursing Cup

The Borris-in-Ossory Rushall Coursing Club in Laois held a busy coursing meeting in the run up to Christmas.

The weather on both days recently at Green Roads, Ballymeelish was perfect, with coursing was of a "very high order".

"The hares and field were in top condition thanks to the great work of the working members," said the club.

Top prize of the day the Laois Cup and All Age Stake went to Cieran Connolly (Galway) with ‘Caislean Lyrics’ beating Sean Lynch’s (Cavan) ‘Chillax Charlie’ in the final’. Michael O’Dwyer’s (Limerick ‘Stonepark Mick’ beat Marie Field’s(Limerick) ‘Kyle Davy’ to take the Rushall Stake & Derby Trial Stake.

Noel Stapleton’s and John O Connell’s(Tipperary) ‘Following Lights’ took the Green Roads Stake and Oaks Trial Stake beating Fr Dan Dunne and Niall Handy’s(Stradbally)‘Tullamoy Nell’. The Local Stake went to John Nolan’s (Vicarstown) ‘Rathcrea Maf’.

At the conclusion of Coursing, Chairman Joe Hanrahan and Secretary Edmund Sheeran along with other committee members presented all Cups and prize money to the winners.

Borris-In-Ossory and Rushall Coursing Club thanked all workers throughout the last number of months who helped to make the meeting such a success, in particular all members who came out each Sunday to net hares, all generous sponsors, the land owners on whose land we net hares.

"We congratulate the winners and wish them all the best of luck for the rest of the season. Before the finals a minutes silence was observed for members and connections who had passed away since our last meeting. Finally we wish all Coursing Supporters a Happy 2017 and successful coursing over the season," said the club.

Tickets for the Ccub’s annual draw are currently on sale from all committee members. The draw will take place on Saturday night 4th March in the Green Roads at 10am. Tickets are just €2 each or 3 for €5 with a top prize of €500.