Santa's successful trip to Borris-in-Ossory

Santa Claus made his annual trip to Borris in Ossory on Saturday, December 17 and despite the absence of snow he managed to arrive on his Sleigh.

Santa distributed presents to almost one hundred children and stood in for photos with each family. There was a great party atmosphere with a kiddie’s disco, face painting and a cup of tea and refreshments for all the mammies and daddies.

The Santa Claus club in Borris in Ossory would like to thank all their sponsors and all who gave donations. A small admission fee was taken up on the day and a portion of this will be donated to Borris-In-Ossory Social Services.