Double maths awards for Portlaoise scholar Evan Bracken

Naughton scholar Evan Bracken from Portlaoise has continued to win awards for his top Leaving cert grades.

The Mary's CBS graduate, now an engineering student at UCD, recently accepted the Irish Maths Teachers Association / Accenture Analytics Excellence Award, given to only three Irish students for the most meritorious result in LC honours maths.

He also received the award from the Irish Applied Maths TA for the highest result in Ireland for Applied maths.

Evan, from Grenville in Portlaoise, is delighted with the further awards for his top results, on top of the €20,000 Naughton Scholarship.

"Maths was always my favourite subject at school and it was nice to know I did well in it and hopefully they will help in the future. I'm getting on well in college, it's all really interesting,” he said.

'Each of these students have bright futures ahead. The Leaving Cert honours maths exam is very demanding, requiring a high degree of accuracy and a proven ability to problem solve. We are delighted to give recognition to their talents,” said Brendan O'Sullivan, chairperson, IMTA.