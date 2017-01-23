Scholarship for Chriost Ri's Anna

Scoil Chriost Ri graduate Anna Healy who achieved the maximum points possible in her Leaving Cert last June, has been presented with the Stryker Scholarship at a special awards ceremony in the University Of Limerick.

Anna obtained 625 points with seven A1 grades, and is now a student on the Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy degree programme.

Anna's parents John and Dolores Healy attended the award ceremony, as well as principal Helen O'Donnell.

“Myself and the staff of Scoil Chriost Ri wish to congratulate Anna and her parents on her excellent achievement and wish her well in her Physiotherapy studies in the University of Limerick,” principal Ms O'Donnell said.

“Anna was an excellent student. In addition she showed exceptional leadership in the school in various roles including Meitheal and Sports. In her final year she was Deputy Head Girl,” Ms O’Donnell said.

Stryker Orthopaedics awards an entrance scholarship to one first-year BA student at UL every year.