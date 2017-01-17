Grease is the word in Portarlington

After months of preparation and rehearsals, the cast and crew of 'Grease' in Coláiste Iosagáin Portarlington will take to the stage this Wednesday January 18.

The Portarlington school is putting the final touches to their preparations under the expert direction of Ceire Hogan, Conor Mitchell and Emily Seery.

Over 80 students are involved, with many more in the school community supporting them.

“The students are working up to 9pm. Excitement is building as we rehearse our live band with the full cast this week. A huge amount of work is going into this from teachers organising props, to pitt singers, set design, art work, backstage and many other areas,” said teacher Conor Mitchell, one of four directors.

“The school is alive with all the Grease songs so from turkeys in the canteen a few weeks ago, we hope Grease Lightning will light up the Canteen hall and stage next week,“ he said.

The other directors are teachers Ceire Hogan, Emily Seery and Laura Cahill.

Sandy is YouTube sensation, student Shannon Bryan, who got half a million hits last year with her performance of 'Hello' as gaeilge at Colaiste Lurgan.

Acting is new to her.

“I was delighted to get the part of Sandy. I have never done acting before but I love singing so although I will be nervous, I'm really exited about performing in front of an audience,” she said.

She thanked the teachers for their direction.

"I can't say it's been hard work because I've enjoyed every minute of it. The hard work put in by the teachers has been amazing, they have taught me so much about acting and this show would not be possible without them,” said Shannon.

Jon Ward stars as Danny.

“I am loving the experience, I never thought I would have done anything like this. It's hard work, but I have made so many new friends and got to know so many students from 1st year to 6th year,” he said.

Talented first year Aidan Howlin is Kenickie and Rizzo is played by TY student Robyn Hackett.

The pit singers / chorus are reported to be in perfect harmony, ready to take to the stage for much loved songs like 'Grease Lightning', 'Beauty School Drop0ut' and 'Tell me More' .

The show runs in the school auditorium from Wednesday 18 January for three nights until Friday January 20, at 8pm each night.

Tickets are available from a sales booth in the reception of the school at lunchtimes up to Thursday this week.

Tickets are €5 for students and €10 for adults.