Time to apply for Laois artists in school scheme

Laois primary and post primary schools are being invited to apply for a €700 Artists in Schools grant for 2017, before the deadline of February 16.

Last year nine Laois schools were selected to part in the arty fun, among them The Heath NS who with artist and past pupil Aishling Hennessy, painted a mural depicting the seasons.

“It was a privilege to be part of the scheme, the process was fantastic and inspiring. It took me 8 weeks to complete and it has been my most rewarding commission to date, especially seeing the students enjoy its vibrancy,” said Aisling, thanking the staff for their support.

Shanahoe NS created a recycled 'Plastic paradise' with artist Janet O’Grady, who also worked with Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix to create a wall mural, and with Wolfhill NS to make puppets, all using recycled materials,

Portlaoise Educate Together and artist Ania Necel-Kruppa created an outdoor sculpture, while Abbeyleix South NS made pottery with artist Fin O’Hara. St Abbans NS Maganey and artist Mary Slevin did a visual arts project inspired by fairy tales.

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise worked with artist Pauline Hyland on a 1916 mural project, and Cosby NS did a sculpture project with Laois artist Edyta Szymanska.

The grants cover 20 hours of work by the artists, with materials and any extra costs paid by the schools.

“We are delighted with the success of the Artists in Schools Scheme throughout the years, each year the standard gets better. It benefits both the artist and the students, inspiring confidence and imagination in all,” said Arts Officer Muireann Ni Chonaill.

The application is made by the school in partnership with the artist. Contact the Arts Office to request a hard copy.