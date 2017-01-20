Leinster swimming success for Mountrath CS students

Three Mountrath CS students did their school proud on January 8 at The Leinster Senior Schools Swimming Championships.

Christopher Carew, 5th year, claimed two medals for MCS, winning silver in the 100m Breaststroke and bronze in the 200m IM. He was one of only four swimmers in the 17-19 age group to medal on the double.

Ryan Flynn, Transition year, had two 6th place finishes in 100M Fly and 100M Free. First year Toni Dolan had two top twenty finishes in 100m Breaststroke and 200m IM.

Pictured: Ryan Flynn and Christopher Carew