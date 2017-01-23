New hawthorns enrolled in St Fergal's Rathdownet

St Fergal's College Rathdowney's 1st years and TY students planted native Irish hawthorn trees in the school grounds recently, as part of Eco Week.

The tree planting is hoped to increase biodiversity, an initiative by the Green School’s Committee, with the help of some enthusiastic Transition Year students.

By planting the trees insects are attracted, which then attract birds and other animals. Biodiversity ensures the air, water and soil are healthy, so the human population can thrive.

“The trees also serve a symbol of the students' time in St Fergal’s,” said principal of the Laois secondary school, Aine O'Neill.