New Year success for Ballacolla walk

An estimated 300 plus participants took part in the annual Ballacolla New Years day Richard Moynan Memorial Walk and Vintage Run to kick start 2017.

The large gathering made up of tractors, cars, bycicles and walkers took to their preplanned routes while on the way stopping at Lalor's farm Ballygauge for some Christmas cheer before returning to St Patricks Hall for refreshments.

The organisers extended a big thanks to all who took part, to the catering committee, registration committee, stewards, all at David Lalors yard, Glanbia, local press and Radio, Martin Delaney, Ossory CC and the following Raffle Sponsors, Ashbrook Arms, Supermacs, R.S. Moynan, Tom Moran, Hawthorn Lounge, Jim Kirwan and Hayes Bar.

The Raffle winners were 1st Tom Dowling, 2nd Joe Lalor, 3rd Carmel McEvoy, 4th William Pollock, 5th Paddy Dunne. The days event netted €2,500.

The committee wish all a prosperous 2017.