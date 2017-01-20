Walking for all in Portarlington

Beginners walking group has started in Portarlington which is open to new members anytime.

Routes are suitable for beginner’s level of fitness and the walk will take about 30 minutes. The routes will be optional.

Meeting up at Park Lane car park beside the Medicentre every Monday night at 7.30pm. Contact Donie at 086 3288858 for any information on the walk.

They have also resumed Tuesday and Thursday night walks. The group say they cater for all levels of fitness and vary our routes as the evenings get longer. Meeting up at Park Lane car park beside the Medicentre at 6.45pm on both evenings.