Mountrath's 'keepie uppie'

Mountrath Community School students took part in a football 'Keepie Uppie' challenge recently, and raised €300 for the Jack and Jill Children's foundation in the process.

Recently they presented the cheque to the charity's CEO Hugo Jillet.

Teacher Jeff Phelan had organised the fundraiser.

“Great work and fun was had with the challenge last November,” he said, congratulating the winners.

Year Champions are Robert Tyrrell, 6th year, Niall Dunne, 5th year, Michael Moloney, 1st year, Corina Hayes Girls Champion and Cian Ryle is Overall Champion.